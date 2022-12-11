Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.30 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

