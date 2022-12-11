Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $908.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

