Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $50,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.22. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

