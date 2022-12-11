Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,755,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,886 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $526,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $38.00 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

