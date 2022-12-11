IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

