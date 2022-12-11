Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Independence worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Independence by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $14,994,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Performance

Shares of ACQR stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Independence Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

