Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,401 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $53,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

