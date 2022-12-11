Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insperity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 381,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

