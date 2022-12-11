Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,874 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 318,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 208,187 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCM opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.