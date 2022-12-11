iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after buying an additional 2,439,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 115,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

