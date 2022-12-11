Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,124,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $56,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 105.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,999,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.