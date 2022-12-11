Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,167,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $570,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

