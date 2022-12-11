Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

J stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

