Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 357.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.86.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
