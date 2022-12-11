Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 357.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus International Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on JBI shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

