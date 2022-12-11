Judy D. Olian Sells 1,010 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $280.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

