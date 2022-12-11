Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $197.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total value of $947,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $16,201,273. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,560,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

