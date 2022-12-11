KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $22,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after acquiring an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 306,786 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

