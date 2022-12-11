KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 306,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

