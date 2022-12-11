Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

