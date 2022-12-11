Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $126.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

