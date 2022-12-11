Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,841 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Insider Activity
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.