Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,841 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.