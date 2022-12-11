Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,576,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $561,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $5,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $36,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Leidos stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

