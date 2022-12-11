LGL Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

