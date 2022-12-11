Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,193,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,253 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after acquiring an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 185.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

