Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.