Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $27,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $219.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.