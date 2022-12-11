Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 38,068 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,860,000 after buying an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,578,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.
Exelon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
