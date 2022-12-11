Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 61,200 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

