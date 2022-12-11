Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 623,676 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $57,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

