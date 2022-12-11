Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 689,914 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,022.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,914 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $53,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

