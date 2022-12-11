Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,818,489 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,818,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,621,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $22.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.