Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $48,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

