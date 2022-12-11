Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 10,974 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $50,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

