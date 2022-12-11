Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 146,492 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,492 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $46,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Shares of RHP opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

