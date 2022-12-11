Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 199,788 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $55,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AtriCure by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AtriCure by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insider Activity

AtriCure Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

