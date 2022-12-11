Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 56,165 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $50,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,608. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.39. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

