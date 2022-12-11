Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 74,704 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $56,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

