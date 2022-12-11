Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $49,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

