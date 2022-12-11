Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,186,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $49,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

