Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 356,497 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $53,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 307.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 652,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $5,222,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $4,083,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $1,059,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

