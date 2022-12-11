Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,016 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $54,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

