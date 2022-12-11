Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

