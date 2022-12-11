Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $53,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

