Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $49,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.