Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $51,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $22,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 211.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,310 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.77.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

