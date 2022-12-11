Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

