Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $51,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 349,609 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

