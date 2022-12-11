Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $56,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $249.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

