Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $46.45 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $46,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $102.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

