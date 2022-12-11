Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 946,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $47,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,864.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

